BCM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BCM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.8% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 113,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,511,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.83. 14,912,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,434,137. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.