Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 8.9%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.44. 405,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,195,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

