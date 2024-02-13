Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,306,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 261,208 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $596,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,723 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,628,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $241.42. 147,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,313. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

