Benchmark Increases Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $180.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $173.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.02 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $181.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

