Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.43.

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of BBY opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Best Buy by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 328.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

