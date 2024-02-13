BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BEST by 291.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BEST by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BEST stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. BEST has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28.

About BEST

BEST ( NYSE:BEST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 311.15% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.