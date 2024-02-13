Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $17.42

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $17.82. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 196,399 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 17.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $616.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.