Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.85

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.85 and last traded at C$15.51, with a volume of 42737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.31.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BDT

Bird Construction Stock Up 2.1 %

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$843.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.