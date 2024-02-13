BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.30.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
