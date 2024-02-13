BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.