BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CII opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.54.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
