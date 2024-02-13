BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

