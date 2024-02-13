BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BLK traded down $20.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $781.07. 67,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $789.35 and its 200-day moving average is $716.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,510,628. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.