BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIT opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.