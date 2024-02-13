BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Stake Cut by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 973,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MYN. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 36,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,541. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

