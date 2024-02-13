BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 450.8% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,605. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

