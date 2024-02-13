Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,407 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

