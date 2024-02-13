Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $281.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $182.31 and a one year high of $283.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

