Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 9.1%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.60. 389,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,392,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $246,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blend Labs by 195.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 774,425 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 52.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

