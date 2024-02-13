Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $76.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.87.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Block
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
Block Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Block stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.53.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.