Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $76.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $197,178.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at $13,068,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.53.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

