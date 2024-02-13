Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,677.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,677.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,778,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $23,195,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.