BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) a C$2.50 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

GGD stock opened at C$1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$384.02 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.32.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.06 million. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoGold Resources will post 0.0265002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.