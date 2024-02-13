BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $48.28 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. BNB has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for $322.84 or 0.00661337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,545,078 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,545,132.7416274. The last known price of BNB is 327.12913334 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2060 active market(s) with $992,850,557.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.