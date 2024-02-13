British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7431 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

