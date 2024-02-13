Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.4 %

Broadcom stock opened at $1,265.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $968.02. The company has a market capitalization of $592.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

