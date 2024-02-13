Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Price Target at $266.00

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.00.
DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Get Our Latest Report on Danaher
Danaher Price Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Danaher
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.