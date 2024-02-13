Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 1,052.50

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.29).

SGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.52) to GBX 1,300 ($16.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 1,250 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.25) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.42) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Sangeeta Anand purchased 1,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,208 ($15.26) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,256.38). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGE opened at GBX 1,161 ($14.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,875.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,167.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,054.83. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 725.40 ($9.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

