Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Target Price at $52.50

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

