Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BN opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

