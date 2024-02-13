Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Lowered by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for 2.5% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 395,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $81.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.