Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Gap Up to $70.60

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.60, but opened at $74.67. Bruker shares last traded at $77.72, with a volume of 684,089 shares trading hands.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

