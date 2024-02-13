Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Gap Up to $70.60

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.60, but opened at $74.67. Bruker shares last traded at $77.72, with a volume of 684,089 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,532.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 125,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

