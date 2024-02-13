Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.14 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.87-$5.97 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $306.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $183.80 and a twelve month high of $315.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.12 and a 200-day moving average of $255.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.89.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

