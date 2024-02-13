Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,153,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,517,159 shares.The stock last traded at $293.63 and had previously closed at $306.58.

The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.33.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after buying an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,012 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,245,000 after purchasing an additional 721,344 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

