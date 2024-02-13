CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.05.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post -10.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

CalAmp Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 681,123 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

