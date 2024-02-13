Calian Group (CGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$175.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.30 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.10. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$46.27 and a 12 month high of C$66.13.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

CGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insider Transactions at Calian Group

In other news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total value of C$177,736.08. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

