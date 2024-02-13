Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.11.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$58.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.79. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$32.65 and a 52 week high of C$69.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The company has a market cap of C$25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.37, for a total value of C$61,370.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.37, for a total value of C$61,370.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,198. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

