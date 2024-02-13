Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $42.50

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.45.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $40.96 on Friday. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after buying an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after buying an additional 1,016,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.