Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 273,500 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 138.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after buying an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $586.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

