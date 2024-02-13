Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $11.60 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.77. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -287.10%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

