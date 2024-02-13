Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.59 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Nutanix worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.