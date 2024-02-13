Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 16,300 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $429.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.54. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $448.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.