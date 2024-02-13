Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$148.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$148.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$167.56.

CTC.A opened at C$142.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$147.48. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$131.46 and a 52 week high of C$189.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98.

In other news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

