Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Capri by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 612,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 161,480.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,290,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

