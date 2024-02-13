Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NYSE:CRI opened at $81.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

