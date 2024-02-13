Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.52. 596,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

