Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 37,492 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,492 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,817. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.76. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 31,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at $108,938,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

