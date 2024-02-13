Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,037,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,022. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.