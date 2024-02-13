Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,623 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 103,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,454. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $743.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

