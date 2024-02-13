Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $576,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Onsemi by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 58.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,981,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Onsemi by 1.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 460,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $28,927,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ON stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,245. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

