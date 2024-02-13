Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $418.31. 251,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,798. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

