Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 530,937 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530,937 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,880. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

